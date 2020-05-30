Congratulations to Duane (Curly) and Barbara Muller on their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 5, 1960, at United Lutheran Church in Scribner.
They have three children – Steve (Starla) Muller of Omaha, Vicki (Michael) Janssen of Blair, and Scott (Kris) Muller of Scribner. They have also been blessed with nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
If you would like to share your congratulations with Curly and Barb, cards can be sent to 517 Lone Tree Road, Scribner, NE 68057.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!