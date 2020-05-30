× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Congratulations to Duane (Curly) and Barbara Muller on their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 5, 1960, at United Lutheran Church in Scribner.

They have three children – Steve (Starla) Muller of Omaha, Vicki (Michael) Janssen of Blair, and Scott (Kris) Muller of Scribner. They have also been blessed with nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

If you would like to share your congratulations with Curly and Barb, cards can be sent to 517 Lone Tree Road, Scribner, NE 68057.

