Congratulations to Duane (Curly) and Barbara Muller on their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 5, 1960, at United Lutheran Church in Scribner.

They have three children – Steve (Starla) Muller of Omaha, Vicki (Michael) Janssen of Blair, and Scott (Kris) Muller of Scribner. They have also been blessed with nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

If you would like to share your congratulations with Curly and Barb, cards can be sent to 517 Lone Tree Road, Scribner, NE 68057.

