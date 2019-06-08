Gene and Joyce Ruzicka of North Bend will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Saturday, June 15, from 3-9 p.m. at the North Bend City Auditorium. Live music and dancing will begin at 6 p.m.
Gene A. Ruzicka and Joyce E. Kavan were married on Feb. 15, 1969, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague, Nebraska. The event will be hosted by their children, Renee (John) Campbell of Elkhorn, Doug (Nichole) Ruzicka and Chad (Michelle) Ruzicka, all of North Bend, and their eight grandchildren, JD Campbell, Ashlie (Rob) Meade, Victoria Campbell, Trevor Jaixen, Zachary Jaixen, Chase, Layne and Garrett Ruzicka.
The couple requests no gifts, please.