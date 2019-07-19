Jerry and Georgia Eckert will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave., parking lot entrance.
Hosting the event will be their daughters: Jennifer Hermon of Olathe, Kansas; Emily Eckert of Jefferson City, Missouri; and Brittany Eckert of Arnolds Park, Iowa. Also hosting are Georgia’s sisters, Kathy (Harold) Cassidy of Hooper and Joyce (Allen) Henrichson of Fremont. Jerry and Georgia have four grandsons, Jack, Cole and Michael Hermon and R.J.; four granddaughters, Christina, Tiffany, Laurel and Leanne Eckert; as well as a great-granddaughter, Reese Eckert.
Jerry Eckert and Georgia Yount were married on July 26, 1969, at First Christian Church in Fremont. The couple requests no gifts, please.