Joe and Joan Svoboda
Joe and Joan (Pavlik) Svoboda are celebrating their 60th anniversary.
They were married June 1, 1959, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo.
They have made their home in Fremont for the past 60 years. Their children are Jeff Svoboda and Judy Johannsen (John Kieny) of Fremont and Jim Svoboda (and wife, Jennifer) of Omaha.
Joe and Joan have three grandsons, Reed Johannsen and Jack and Joshua Svoboda.
The couple are retired, having previously owned Plaza Lanes bowling center.