The family of John and Mildred Benson of Fremont is requesting a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Jan. 24.
Cards of congratulations will reach them at 1945 E. Morningside Road, Apt. 122, Fremont, NE 68025.
John and Mildred were married Jan. 24, 1970, at the Seventh Day Baptist Church in North Loup.
Their children are Brynda (Steve) Houser of Bennington, Jeramie (Jennifer) Benson of Hastings, and Bethany (Jason) Harnisch of Elkhorn. They have four grandchildren.