John and Twila Suhr of Hooper will celebrate their 60th anniversary with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Furstenau Municipal Building in Scribner.

The event will be hosted by their children, Marilyn and John Havekost of Scribner, and Jeanette and Rod Wellsandt of Unadilla. They have five grandchildren.

All friends and relatives are invited. The couple requests no gifts.

John Suhr and Twila Lemke were married Feb. 28, 1960, in Cedar Bluffs.

John and Mildred Benson
Anniversaries

John and Mildred Benson

The family of John and Mildred Benson of Fremont is requesting a card shower in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Jan. 24.

