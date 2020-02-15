John and Twila Suhr
John and Twila Suhr of Hooper will celebrate their 60th anniversary with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Furstenau Municipal Building in Scribner.
You have free articles remaining.
The event will be hosted by their children, Marilyn and John Havekost of Scribner, and Jeanette and Rod Wellsandt of Unadilla. They have five grandchildren.
All friends and relatives are invited. The couple requests no gifts.
John Suhr and Twila Lemke were married Feb. 28, 1960, in Cedar Bluffs.