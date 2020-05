× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marlin and Marla Brabec

Marlin and Marla Brabec will celebrate their 50th anniversary on May 29.

Cards may be sent to: Marlin and Marla Brabec, 1030 Timberwood Dr., Ames, NE 68621.

Their children are Jim and Melissa Brabec of Elkhorn, Becky and Ken Lowther of Bennington, and Emily and Chad Marquis of Omaha. They have eight grandchildren.

Marlin and Marla were married May 29, 1970, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.

