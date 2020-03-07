The family of Norm and Sharon Ypper of Hooper are requesting a card shower to celebrate the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple have three sons, David (and special friend Patty) of Blair, Dale (and Jackie) of Uehling, and Mark (and special friend Denyse) of Fremont; two grandchildren, Devin Ypper and Samantha Ypper; and one great-great-grandchild, Isabella Ypper.