FRE ANNIVERSARY Ypper-030720.jpg

The family of Norm and Sharon Ypper of Hooper are requesting a card shower to celebrate the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary.

Norman Ypper married Sharon Green on March 7, 1970, in Swedeburg.

The couple have three sons, David (and special friend Patty) of Blair, Dale (and Jackie) of Uehling, and Mark (and special friend Denyse) of Fremont; two grandchildren, Devin Ypper and Samantha Ypper; and one great-great-grandchild, Isabella Ypper.

Congratulations can be sent to P.O. Box 492 in Hooper.

