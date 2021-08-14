 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
100th birthday: Angela Kassmeier
0 Comments

100th birthday: Angela Kassmeier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Angela Kassmeier

Angela Kassmeier is celebrating her 100th birthday on Aug. 31. Her family would like to honor her special day with a card shower.

Cards can be sent to Angela Kassmeier, Hooper Care Center, 400 E. Birchwood Dr., Hooper, NE 68031.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News