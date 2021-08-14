100th birthday: Angela Kassmeier Aug 14, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Angela Kassmeier is celebrating her 100th birthday on Aug. 31. Her family would like to honor her special day with a card shower.Cards can be sent to Angela Kassmeier, Hooper Care Center, 400 E. Birchwood Dr., Hooper, NE 68031. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +2 Birthdays 90th birthday: Betty Peck Jul 31, 2021 90th birthday Birthdays 90th birthday: Dean Erickson Jul 31, 2021 90th birthday