100th birthday: Darlene Saeger

Darlene (Graves) Saeger will celebrate her 100th birthday Aug. 15 at her home in Fremont, joined by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren from Fremont; Denver; Whitefish, Montana; Minneapolis-St. Paul; San Diego; and Port Townsend, Washington.

Cards may be sent to: The Saeger Family, 1805 N. Colson Ave., Fremont, NE 68025.

Darlene was born in Crounse, a town that in 1968 became Branched Oak Lake as part of Salt Creek flood control projects. She attended the University of Nebraska until the outbreak of World War II, then moved to Fremont.

While working there as a court reporter, she met a returning veteran, Warren Saeger. Warren and Darlene married in 1945, and over the next 30 years, raised three sons – Michael, Bill, and Jeff – and operated Saeger & Company Distributing.

After Warren’s death in 1974, she continued to play a key role in the management of the company until it was sold in 2006.

These days, Darlene enjoys demonstrating to her family that anyone who could learn shorthand can also learn to communicate with an iPhone, electronic tablet, or laptop. If she’s not playing bridge at the Golf Club she can often be found at home, FaceTiming with her family or chatting with her many friends.