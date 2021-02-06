 Skip to main content
100th birthday: Dorothy Bell
Dorothy Bell

Dorothy Bell

100th birthday

Dorothy Bell will be 100 on Feb. 22. Her family would like to have a card shower since in person is not possible.

Please send cards and letters to 655 W. 23rd St., Apt. 507, Fremont, NE 68025. She would appreciate a card or letter.

