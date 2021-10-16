 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

100th birthday: Ellen Nathan

  • 0
Ellen Nathan

Ellen Nathan of Fremont, formerly of Madison, will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 23, with an open house in her honor at the Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Her children include Sherry Ford of Fremont, Ed Nathan and wife Dee of Berthoud, Colorado, and Terry Jo Nathan of Omaha. Ellen has five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Edwin; son, Garry; and granddaughter, Wendi, are deceased.

A card shower is also planned to celebrate this milestone. Cards may be sent to Ellen at her home, 1316 W. Dakota St., Fremont, NE 68025. Please, no gifts.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

90th birthday: Elvera Davis

90th birthday: Elvera Davis

Elvera Davis will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Sept. 25. Her family would like to honor her special day with a card shower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News