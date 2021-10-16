100th birthday: Ellen Nathan

Ellen Nathan of Fremont, formerly of Madison, will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 23, with an open house in her honor at the Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Her children include Sherry Ford of Fremont, Ed Nathan and wife Dee of Berthoud, Colorado, and Terry Jo Nathan of Omaha. Ellen has five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Edwin; son, Garry; and granddaughter, Wendi, are deceased.

A card shower is also planned to celebrate this milestone. Cards may be sent to Ellen at her home, 1316 W. Dakota St., Fremont, NE 68025. Please, no gifts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0