70th birthday: Janie Baugh
View Comments

70th birthday: Janie Baugh

{{featured_button_text}}
Janie Baugh

This “Pretty Baby” is turning 70!

Please join in the celebration by honoring Janie Baugh on June 24. Cards and well wishes may be sent to 2114 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, NE 68025.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News