70th birthday: Janie Baugh

This “Pretty Baby” is turning 70!
Please join in the celebration by honoring Janie Baugh on June 24. Cards and well wishes may be sent to 2114 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, NE 68025.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This “Pretty Baby” is turning 70!
Please join in the celebration by honoring Janie Baugh on June 24. Cards and well wishes may be sent to 2114 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, NE 68025.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.