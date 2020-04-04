7th birthday: Lyla Perry
7th birthday: Lyla Perry

7th birthday: Lyla Perry

7th birthday

Lyla Perry, daughter of Wade Perry and Michelle Paulson, is turning 7 years old on April 4.

Lyla’s grandparents are Vince and Debbie Perry of Fremont, Nebraska, John Paulson of Newton, Iowa, and Kirk and Janice Anspach of Fremont, Nebraska. Lyla’s great-grandma is Teresa Ott of Sun City, Arizona. Lyla has a big sister, Lylie, in Fremont.

Lyla is an amazing kid whose hobbies include traveling around the country and playing with her puppies. Lyla is involved in many sports and activities including dance, gymnastics, softball, and soccer. Happy Birthday Little Bird!

