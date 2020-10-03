80th birthday: Bryce Clifton

The family of Bryce Clifton requests a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Oct. 17.

He was born Oct. 17, 1940, in Clearwater, Nebraska. He married Imagene Scott on Aug. 4, 1963, and spent 40 years as a drivers license examiner in Fremont.

Cards may be sent to Bryce Clifton, 112 N. Birchwood Drive, Fremont, NE 68025. All cards will be greatly appreciated.

The card shower is being hosted by Curt and Patti Batten of Fremont, Davis Batten of Omaha and Meredith Batten of Lincoln.

