80th birthday: Butch Scott

Butch Scott’s 80th birthday is on April 15.
Since we are unable to celebrate dad’s milestone birthday, please help us celebrate his special day by sending him a birthday card to 2033 E. 28th St., Fremont, NE 68025.
The card shower is being given by his children: Brad and Barb Scott, Beth Svatora and Matt Schiermann; grandkids, Courtney and Tanner Petersen, Blake Svatora, Brycen Svatora; and great-grandkids, Maeli Petersen, Ayla Petersen.
