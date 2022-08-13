80th birthday: Jim Springan Aug 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The family of Jim Springan would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 80th birthday on Aug. 19.Birthday wishes may be sent to him at Box 1, Hooper, NE 68031. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 80th birthday: Connie Benjamin Miller Happy 80th Birthday Mom/Grandma! We love you! 80th birthday: Donna Golder The family of Donna Golder would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Aug. 9.