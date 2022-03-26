 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
80th birthday: Lila (Bartling) Jahnke

This cowgirl is turning 80 on March 28! Help her celebrate with a card shower!

Send greetings to: Lila (Bartling) Jahnke, 1818 Q Rd., Bancroft, NE 68004.

