80th birthday: Lois Timm
80th birthday: Lois Timm

Lois Timm

80th birthday

The family of Lois Timm would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Feb. 16. Including a memory of Lois would make Lois’ birthday even more special.

Cards may be mailed to Lois at 720 Highway 77, Hooper, NE 68031.

