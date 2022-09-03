 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
80th birthday: Nancy Wortman

80th birthday

Friends and family of Nancy Wortman would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on Sept. 14.

Cards may be sent to 1346 Ohio St., Fremont, NE 68025.

