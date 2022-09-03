80th birthday: Nancy Wortman Sep 3, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 80th birthdayFriends and family of Nancy Wortman would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on Sept. 14.Cards may be sent to 1346 Ohio St., Fremont, NE 68025. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Nancy Wortman Birthday Fremont Friend Ne Shower Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 100th birthday: Darlene Saeger Darlene (Graves) Saeger will celebrate her 100th birthday Aug. 15 at her home in Fremont, joined by children, grandchildren and great-grandchi…