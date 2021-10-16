 Skip to main content
85th birthday: Jerry Malcom

Jerry Malcom

Look who is turning 85 on Oct. 20.

Please shower him with cards. Send cards to Jerry Malcom, 2820 E. Sunburst Dr., Fremont, NE 68025.

