 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

85th birthday: Marv Hines

  • 0
Marv Hines

Marv is 85!

Since we won’t be together to celebrate the big day let’s celebrate in a different way.

If you like, please mail a greeting or a card, and as they arrive day by day, he’ll feel your love from far away.

Please mail cards to Marv Hines, 2540 County Road Y, Morse Bluff, NE 68648.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News