90th birday: Jo Ellen Schwanke

Cindy and Mac McKown, Jo and Andre Staffelbach and J and Kelly Schwanke would like you to send a birthday card to Jo Ellen Schwanke to celebrate her 90th birthday.

Due to COVID we are unable to host a huge and festive birthday celebration party. But we want you to indicate to our mother, Joey, how important this special birthday celebration is.

Congratulations Mother, on a glorious and meaningful life. You are among those most admired. May you continue to live a meaningful and glorious life. And may you know that while we cannot gather together at this time in honor of you, we celebrate you and your life.

Cards may be sent to Jo Ellen Schwanke, 940 E. 14th St., Fremont, NE 68025.

