90th birthday

Betty Peck will be turning 90 years old on Aug. 10! In honor of her birthday, her family is planning a party for family and friends to help her celebrate.

The celebration will be place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at United Methodist Church, 303 W. Maple St., in Hooper.

For those that cannot make it, we’d love to still shower her with cards. Cards may be sent to: Betty Peck, P.O. Box 325, Hooper, NE 68031.

