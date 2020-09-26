90th birthday: Dolores Ann Getzschman

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The family of Dolores Ann Getzschman requests a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Oct. 10.

Our Mom was born Oct. 10, 1930, in Fremont, Nebraska. She married Richard E. Getzschman on Aug. 26, 1949. Together they founded Getzschman Heating and Sheetmetal in 1960. Dolores was instrumental in the growth and development of the family business along with raising their four sons. She retired from Getzschman Heating in 2003.

Cards may be sent to Dolores Getzschman, 2824 Reed Lane, Fremont, NE 68025. All cards will be greatly appreciated.

The card shower is being hosted by Dan and Susan Getzschman of Harrison, Tennessee, Ron and Nerita Getzschman of Fremont, Scott and Judy Getzschman of Fremont, and David and Julie Getzschman of Fremont.

