90th birthday

In celebration of Edith Strong’s 90th birthday on July 29, her family would like to honor her with a card shower.

Her children are Vicky Kelly of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Dave and Sue Strong of Fremont.

Cards and well wishes may be sent to: 704 W. 19th St., Fremont, NE 68025.

