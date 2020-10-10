90th birthday: Elaine Ross

90th birthday

The family of Elaine Ross requests a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Oct. 16.

Due to COVID restrictions, we can’t celebrate in person. So please drive by, honk and wave to celebrate Elaine’s birthday from 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 16. Drive by and cards can be sent to 128 N. Clarmar Ave.

The card shower is hosted by her children, Sue and Dave Strong of Fremont, Cathy Ross of Fremont, Dick and Marcelline Ross of Grand Island. Elaine has 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

