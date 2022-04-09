 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
90th birthday: Harriet Bloemker

Harriet is turning 90!

Harriet (Giesselmann) Bloemker is celebrating her 90th birthday.

She was born April 14, 1932.

Cards may be sent to: 2852 Hidden Brook Drive, Fremont, NE 68025.

