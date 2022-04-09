90th birthday: Harriet Bloemker Apr 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harriet is turning 90!Harriet (Giesselmann) Bloemker is celebrating her 90th birthday.She was born April 14, 1932.Cards may be sent to: 2852 Hidden Brook Drive, Fremont, NE 68025. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 80th birthday: Ron Bang An 80th birthday celebration for Ron Bang will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Fremont Rural Fire Station, 110 Boulevard St., in… 9th birthday: Lyla Perry Lyla Perry will turn 9 years old April 4! 83rd birthday: LaDonna Grosse The family of LaDonna Grosse requests a card shower in honor of her 83rd birthday on April 12.