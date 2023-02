The family of Irene Goree requests a card shower to celebrate her 90th birthday on Feb. 26. Cards may be sent to: Irene Goree, 1125 Hanson Rd., Fremont, NE 68025.

A private family dinner is being hosted by her children, Linda and Bob Betkie, Jan and John Anderson, Roger and Rita Goree, Greg and Candy Goree, all of Fremont, and Joan and Tim Sparks of Lincoln.