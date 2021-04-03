90th birthday: James Kingston Apr 3, 2021 53 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} James Kingston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In celebration of James Kingston’s 90th birthday, his children are hosting a card shower.Birthday wishes may be sent to his home at 1742 Caliente Cove, Fremont, NE 68025. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays 90th birthday: Gloria Wedergren Mar 13, 2021 The family of Gloria Wedergren would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday on March 15. Including a memory …