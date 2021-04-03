 Skip to main content
90th birthday: James Kingston
90th birthday: James Kingston

In celebration of James Kingston’s 90th birthday, his children are hosting a card shower.

Birthday wishes may be sent to his home at 1742 Caliente Cove, Fremont, NE 68025.

