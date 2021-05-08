90th birthday: Jean Schleicher

In celebration of Jean Schleicher’s 90th birthday, her family would like to honor her with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 749 E. 29th St., No. 102, Fremont, NE 68025.

Jean was born May 12, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Howard and Elsie McConnell. She married Leo Schleicher on Sept. 30, 1950.

A private family celebration will be held for her on Saturday, May 15, hosted by her children, Leo and Susan Schleicher, Steve and Sherri Schleicher, Nancy and Dennis White, and Sandy and Don Hasenkamp.

