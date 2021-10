Lyle Wooldrik will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Oct. 2.

The family of Lyle Wooldrik is hosting an open house in honor of his 90th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 2-4 p.m. at the Nielsen Community Center in West Point.

All friends and relatives are invited. No gifts requested.

If you are unable to attend, birthday wishes may be sent to: Lyle Wooldrik, 245 21st Rd., West Point, NE 68788.

