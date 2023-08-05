90th birthday: Phyllis (Morgan) Perrin Aug 5, 2023 Aug 5, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The children of Phyllis (Morgan) Perrin would like to have a card shower for her in honor of her 90th birthday on Aug. 14.Cards can be sent to 1313 S. Third St., Norfolk, NE 68701. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Armed Forces Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story