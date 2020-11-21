 Skip to main content
90th birthday: Rosella Brei
The family of Rosella Brei requests a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Nov. 29.

Rosella (Meyer) was born in 1930 near Hanover, Kansas. She married Clarence Brei on April 5, 1953.

Cards may be sent to Rosella Brei, 1115 N. Irving St., Fremont, NE 68025. All cards will be greatly appreciated.

The card shower is being hosted by her children: Mark and Cheryl Brei of Grand Island, Nebraska; Paul and Shari Brei of Juniata, Nebraska; Phil and Bev Brei of Fremont; and Steve and Ruth Rector of Fremont.

