95th birthday: Geraldine Clausen

The family of Geraldine Clausen requests a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on Sept. 9.

Our mom was born in 1925 in Verdigre, Nebraska, and spent 30 years as a checker at the old Hinky Dinky store in Fremont. All cards will be greatly appreciated. Thank you.

Cards may be sent to Geraldine Clausen, 2017 Donald St., Fremont, NE 68025.

The card shower is being hosted by Jim and Jo Hart of Fremont, Jerry and Bev Hart of Fremont, Vickie Belmont of Fremont, Stan and Cindy Hart of Fremont, Paul and Roxy Martinez of Central City, and Rick and Mary Hart of Hickman.

