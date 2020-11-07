 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
95th birthday: Wayne R. Luther
View Comments

95th birthday: Wayne R. Luther

{{featured_button_text}}
Wayne Luther

95th birthday

Wayne R. Luther will be celebrating his 95th birthday with family. Due to COVID-19, the community celebration we had hoped for will need to wait for another day.

Wayne was born Nov. 12, 1925, in the Hooper area and has spent his life in farming, raising livestock and operating Luther Transfer.

Please send your memories and greetings to Wayne Luther, Box 424, Hooper, NE 68031. He will appreciate hearing from you.

We are so thankful and we love you Dad, grandpa and great-papa. We look forward to future celebrations together.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News