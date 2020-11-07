95th birthday

Wayne R. Luther will be celebrating his 95th birthday with family. Due to COVID-19, the community celebration we had hoped for will need to wait for another day.

Wayne was born Nov. 12, 1925, in the Hooper area and has spent his life in farming, raising livestock and operating Luther Transfer.

Please send your memories and greetings to Wayne Luther, Box 424, Hooper, NE 68031. He will appreciate hearing from you.

We are so thankful and we love you Dad, grandpa and great-papa. We look forward to future celebrations together.

