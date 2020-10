Helen Kracl will be celebrating her 96th birthday on Oct. 13.

Her family would love for you to celebrate with her through a card shower.

Please send her cards wishing her birthday wishes and thoughts of special memories that you have had with her.

Her address is: Helen Kracl, Nye Courte, 652 W. 21st St., Apt. 303, Fremont, NE 68025.

