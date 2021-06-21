 Skip to main content
BIRTHDAY: Lorraine Schwanke
BIRTHDAY: Lorraine Schwanke

Lorraine Schwanke

The family of Lorraine Schwanke is hosting an open house on Saturday, June 26 from 2-4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.

If you wish to remember Lorraine with a card, please send it to 920 North Hancock. Adding a memory will make it even more special she will turn 90 on June 23rd.

