BIRTHDAY: Lorraine Schwanke

The family of Lorraine Schwanke is hosting an open house on Saturday, June 26 from 2-4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.
If you wish to remember Lorraine with a card, please send it to 920 North Hancock. Adding a memory will make it even more special she will turn 90 on June 23rd.
