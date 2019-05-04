80th birthday: Alice Miller

Alice Miller’s family is celebrating her 80th birthday!
In honor of her birthday, a card shower is being held. Please send your good wishes to Alice at 749 E. 29th St., Apt. 125, Fremont, NE 68025.
Alice Miller’s family is celebrating her 80th birthday!
Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
In honor of her birthday, a card shower is being held. Please send your good wishes to Alice at 749 E. 29th St., Apt. 125, Fremont, NE 68025.
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Take our quiz to see if you're more spring than fall, less winter than summer.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.