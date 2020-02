Delores Matteo will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house hosted by her family from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Dunklau Gardens.

All friends and relatives and invited. She requests no gifts. Cards may be sent to: 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE 68025.

We look forward to seeing friends and family.

