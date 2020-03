Gene Larsen will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s fellowship hall in Fremont.

The event will be hosted by Mike and Kristen Larsen of Fremont, Steve and Michele Larsen of Fremont, and Dave and Stacy Larsen of Omaha.

All friends and relatives are invited. He requests no gifts.

Gene was born March 5, 1940.

