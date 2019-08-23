Larry Austin will celebrate his 85th birthday at 2 p.m. Sept. 1 at Elk Ridge Village’s Theater Room, 19303 Seward Plaza, in Elkhorn.
The event will be hosted by Larry’s children: Kristine Stock of Denton, Texas; Sam Austin of Lewisville, Texas; Deborah Austin of Las Vegas, Nevada; Scott and Mary Austin of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; Cyndi and Brad Yohe of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska; and Larry and Laura Austin of Ames, Iowa.
All friends and relatives are invited. He requests no gifts. Cards may be sent to: Larry Austin, 19293 Seward Plaza, Apt. 139, Elkhorn, NE 68022.