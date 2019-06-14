{{featured_button_text}}
90th birthday: Leonard Jackson

Leonard Jackson

90th birthday

The family of Leonard Jackson requests a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on June 15.

Please send him a card in honor of his milestone birthday to: 1145 Edearl Lane, Fremont, NE 68025.

