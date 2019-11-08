100th birthday: Marie Boston

Marie Boston will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 1-4 p.m. at Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., in Fremont.
Hosting the event will be her daughter, Pat (Don) Tighe of Arlington; and her grandchildren, Terri (Tom) Nordeng of Austin, Minnesota, and Ryan (Becky) Tighe of Fremont. She has four great-grandchildren, Kolby and Jax Tighe, and Braydn and Peyton Nordeng.
If unable to attend, please send birthday wishes to her at 650 W. 21st St., Apt. 141, Fremont, NE 68025. She requests no gifts.