Rita Cruse will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., in Fremont.
Rita’s children are: Teresa and Kim Wallen of Fremont, Mari and Jeff Booze of Prague, Kim and Jeff Charlton of Des Moines, Iowa, Lori and Alan Wright of Fremont, John and Janet Cruse of Fremont, and Julie and Brett Jacobsen of Reno, Nevada, with Rita’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We are looking forward to creating memories and celebrating her day. “The Cruse Crew”
All friends and relatives are invited. She requests no gifts. Cards may be sent to: 1666 N. H St., Fremont, NE 68025.