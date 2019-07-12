{{featured_button_text}}
80th birthday: Rosalie Rohde

Rosalie Rohde is turning 80!

Please join us as we celebrate during her open house on Sunday, July 14, from 2-4 p.m. at Somers Point Drive Club House, 3349 Somers Point Drive, Fremont. See you there!

The event is being hosted by her kids and grandkids. All friends and relatives are invited.

