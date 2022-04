Lee and Tabitha Holzerland of Fremont are the parents of a son, Kyler Holzerland, born Jan. 25, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 19 ½ inches long.

He joins two brothers, Brian, 7, and Lucas, 5.

Grandparents are Gene and JoAnn Baker and Alan and Shelly Holzerland, all of Fremont.

Great-grandparents are Charlie and Ann Porter and Joan Waggoner of Fremont.

