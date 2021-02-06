Engagement: Carla Leon and Isaac Ladehoff

Carla Leon and Isaac Ladehoff

Carla Michele Leon and Isaac Ladehoff are planning a wedding in March in Jacksonville, Florida.

Their union is welcomed by their parents, Carlos and Dharma Leon as well as Rick Ladehoff and Dawn Ladehoff.

The Rev. Edward Brown will officiate the March 26 wedding at Jacksonville Beach.

Xiara Leon will be the maid of honor. Alexandra Cardona will be a bridesmaid.

Bryan Montenegro will be the best man. Groomsmen will be Caleb Ladehoff, Cyrus Ladehoff and Wyatt Getzschman.

The flower girls will be Janice Ladehoff and Midiam Cardona. Dobby Ladehoff will be the ring bearer.

The future bride is a 2015 graduate of Applewood Christian High School in Sedalia, Missouri. She graduated in 2020 with an honors degree from Maple Woods Vet Tech Program in Gladstone, Missouri. She is employed at Piper Heritage Vet Clinic in Kansas City, Kansas.

The future groom graduated in 2016 with honors in industrial technology from Fremont High School. He is employed at Getzschman Heating and Air Conditioning in Fremont.

