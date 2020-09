× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rudie and Lori Nemec of Hooper announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaleigh Ann Nemec, to Dr. Tanner John Kremke, son of Kris and Amy Kremke of Hooper.

Kaleigh works as an office services recruiter at Express Employment Professionals in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Tanner is a veterinarian at Bluffs Veterinary Clinic in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming.

An Oct. 17 wedding is planned at the bride’s parents’ residence outside of Hooper, Nebraska.

