 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Engagement: Lindsey Zentic and Harnoor Singh Dhaliwal
View Comments

Engagement: Lindsey Zentic and Harnoor Singh Dhaliwal

{{featured_button_text}}
FRE ENGAGEMENT Zentic & Dhaliwal-090520.jpg

Mike and Tammi Zentic of Fremont announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsey Lea Zentic, to Harnoor Singh Dhaliwal, son of Dr. Jaspal Singh Dhaliwal and Dr. Natasha Gill.

Lindsey is a 2007 graduate of Fremont High School. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and her graduate degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She is employed at Millard North High School.

Harnoor is a graduate of Washington High School in Fremont, California. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of the Pacific and graduate degrees from Boston University and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is employed at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The couple is planning at 4 p.m. ceremony on Sept. 19, 2020, in Omaha.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News