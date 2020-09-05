Engagement: Lindsey Zentic and Harnoor Singh Dhaliwal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike and Tammi Zentic of Fremont announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsey Lea Zentic, to Harnoor Singh Dhaliwal, son of Dr. Jaspal Singh Dhaliwal and Dr. Natasha Gill.

Lindsey is a 2007 graduate of Fremont High School. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and her graduate degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She is employed at Millard North High School.

Harnoor is a graduate of Washington High School in Fremont, California. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of the Pacific and graduate degrees from Boston University and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is employed at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The couple is planning at 4 p.m. ceremony on Sept. 19, 2020, in Omaha.

